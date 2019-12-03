TROY, Mich. – A former Avondale High School teacher who was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student was sentenced to two years of probation Monday.

Aaron Donaghy pleaded no contest to crimes he allegedly committed in his Troy apartment.

Donaghy was a biology, economics and leadership teacher at Avondale High School in Auburn Hills since 1997, he also coached varsity girls soccer at Adams High School in Rochester from 2007 to 2017.

Investigators say Donaghy had an affair with a 15-year-old student in 1999, when he was 27. Police contacted the district when the woman, who’s now in her 30s, came forward.

“It was a relationship that perhaps evolved from a friendship and a mentoring-type thing into this sexual relationship,” said Sgt. Meghan Lehman of the Troy Police Department. “She was inspired by the other people coming forward so she felt this was something that need to be addressed since he was around other people that are her age when she was the victim.”

Donaghy was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct. A jury found him not guilty of two of the three counts and a mistrial was declared on the remaining count due to an error.

The remaining criminal sexual conduct charge was dropped and Donaghy pleaded no contest to aggravated assault.