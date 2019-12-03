DETROIT – A small jet slid off a runway Tuesday while trying to land at Coleman A Young International Airport, officials said.

A small, personal twin engine jet was trying to land around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to officials.

The plane had taken off from Willow Run Airport and was occupied by a pilot and co-pilot, officials said. There were no passengers on board, according to authorities.

Officials said neither crew member was seriously injured. They both declined to be taken to the hospital, authorities said.

It doesn’t appear runway conditions played a role in the incident, officials said.

Detroit firefighters and emergency medical officials responded to the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.