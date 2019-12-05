Heart of Detroit: Local nonprofit aims to support veterans in need

DETROIT – Ed Steele, with United Veterans of Michigan, has been helping those in need for almost a decade.

After living -- by his own admission -- a self-centered life, Steele needed a change and volunteered for Life Remodeled in Detroit.

Steele’s volunteer work with the nonprofit would grow over the years, ultimately culminating in the creation of his own nonprofit: United Veterans of Michigan.

For more information on United Veterans of Michigan or to donate, visit the official website here.

For more information on Life Remodeled in Detroit or to donate, visit the official website here.

Watch the video above for the full report.