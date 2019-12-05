Oakland County police officer arrested on suspicion of drunken driving

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – The chief of police of Lake Angelus is expected to face a judge Wednesday.

Michael Farley was celebrated when he was hired in January 2018 due to his extensive career with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the Farmington Hills Police Department and his work in Lathrup Village.

According to authorities, Farley was stopped just before 11 p.m. Saturday on Orchard Lake Road in Keego Harbor.

Keego Harbor police said they found probable cause to arrest Farley for operating his motor vehicle under the influence. The police veteran also was given a ticket for a seatbelt violation.

Sources tell Local 4 the arrest was captured on the police cruiser’s dashboard camera and Farley spent the night in an Oakland County jail.

Lake Angelus police said Farley was back on the job Thursday, but he did not return or answer calls nor did he answer the door of his home.