Oakland County police chief releases statement after suspected drunken driving arrest

LAKE ANGELUS, Mich. – The Lake Angelus police chief released a statement Thursday after he was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of driving drunk.

According to authorities, Chief Michael Farley was stopped just before 11 p.m. Saturday on Orchard Lake Road in Keego Harbor.

Keego Harbor police said they found probable cause to arrest Farley for operating under the influence. He also received a seat belt violation.

In a statement, Farley said that he intends “to take full responsibility,” but requested privacy while he goes through the law process.

Below is the full statement:

"On Saturday, Nov. 30 I was arrested in Keego Harbor for the offense of operating while intoxicated. The events of that evening are very disappointing and I take no issue with the conduct of the Keego Harbor Police Department and its officers. They performed their duty just as I would in my jurisdiction.

“It is my intention to take full responsibility for my actions. I have dedicated my entire career to enforcing the law. I know that I am not above the law. That said, I am also not beneath the law. There is in our system of law a process that I must now go through in order to receive due process under the law. I ask that the media respect my constitutional rights just as I respect the media ‘s right to report. Accordingly, this is the only public statement I intend to give regarding the matter. Please respect my privacy as I own up to my failings. I remain dedicated to the community of Lake Angelus, and my role as their police chief. They have honored me with their trust, and loyalty. The people of Lake Angelus deserve nothing less than my undivided attention as I work hard and focus to maintain the peace and safety of the community.”