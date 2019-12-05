Police seek man who climbed into woman’s car to rob her inside Downtown Detroit parking garage

DETROIT – A man followed a woman into a Downtown Detroit parking garage to rob her last month, police said.

According to police, the man followed the woman to her vehicle, which was parked in an underground parking garage in the 1500 block of Woodward Avenue, at about 6 p.m. Nov. 6.

When the victim got into her vehicle, the man opened the passenger door and got into the vehicle. Police said he demanded personal belongings from the woman and struggled to remove her purse from around her neck.

The man fled on foot when a witness came to help.

The man is described as having a dark complexion and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue, red and white North Face windbreaker, a blue baseball cap, black pants and wheat-colored boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.