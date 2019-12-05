UAW names Rory Gamble full-time president until June 2022 convention

DETROIT – The United Auto Workers have named acting President Rory Gamble the full-time president of the union until the June 2022 convention.

“This is an honor to complete my career and serve the members of this great union in this capacity,” Gamble said. “This wasn’t planned and it is a tall order. There are difficult decisions that will need to be made in the coming months for our members. But I promise one thing, when I retire and turn over this office, we will deliver a clean union on solid footing.”

Gamble, 64, was the director of Region 1A for 12 years before being elected vice president and appointed to the head of the Ford Department in 2018.

In his first three weeks as acting president, Gamble coalesced the IEB around a series of ethics reforms, including appointing an outside Chief Ethics Office; an internal ombudsman; policy changes; a clawback provision to recover misspent money; new financial controls including auditing and identifying and implementing stronger financial management practices.

“Together, our members, local leaders and our Board have an opportunity to set the UAW on a course for generations,” Gamble said. “There are many opportunities through new technology; new jobs; new organizing drives and collective bargaining gains to lift up our families, our communities and the middle class. We are in this together as we work through these changes and challenges.”

The IED will fill the open vice president position in January, officials said.