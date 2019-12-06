Four dead after Florida police chase ends in shootout

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A deadly high-speed chase in south Florida ended with four people dead, including the suspects and two innocent citizens.

Two men who had robbed a jewelry store stole a UPS truck, kidnapping the driver.

The robbers were killed when the subsequent police chase ended in gunfire. The driver and an innocent bystander were also killed.

Officials say it was the driver’s first day on the job.

Investigators say it’s too early to determine the cause of death of the driver and bystander.