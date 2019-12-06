Friday Finds: New music to check out – Dec. 6, 2019

DETROIT – Here’s some new music to get your weekend started.

5 songs we have on repeat this week:

spark -- Lewis Watson

Lewis Watson’s “spark” is a sweet and sad love song blended into one.

In the track, Watson reflects on a former relationship that died out, remembering the spark he wishes he could rekindle and running through what he always wanted.

“I’ve never forgotten, no, not to this day / There’s always been something between you and me / Throwing stones at your window / Can I see your face for a moment? / I just need a moment”

Lewis’ album, “The Love That You Want,” is due out May 29, 2020.

Heartless -- The Weeknd

Canadian singer The Weeknd released “Heartless” off his upcoming fourth studio album.

“TONIGHT WE START A BRAIN MELTING PSYCHOTIC CHAPTER LET’S GOOOO,” the singer posted on Facebook.

The video for “Heartless” is set in Las Vegas and features trippy imagery that blends well with the lyrics. The song itself is catchy, The Weeknd’s voice standing out as always for his talent.

“Cause I’m heartless and I’m back to my ways cause I’m heartless / All this money and this pain got me heartless / Low life for life cause I’m heartless / Said I’m heartless / Trying to be a better man but I’m heartless / Never be a wedding plan for the heartless / Low life for life cause I’m heartless”

Hi -- Adam Jensen

Adam Jensen has released a number of singles this year.

“Hi” is an alternative rock track that incorporates notes of hip-hop vibes into a song that is both dark and lively. Jensen manages to keep energy going on a track that does have a dismal side.

As with his other releases, the song dives into his state of mind, offering a peak into what’s going on in his head.

“I have a demon in me / It haunts me in my dreams / I haven’t slept in a week / Could use some THC / Forgive me, I’m impatient / Nothing can calm me down / These monsters think I’m famous / I’m just a sad clown”

Posthumous Forgiveness -- Tame Impala

“Posthumous Forgiveness” is a song from Tame Impala’s next studio album.

Kevin Parker’s voice, along with the psychedelic instrumentals, take the listener on quite the emotional journey during this six minute track.

“And you could store an ocean in the holes / In any of the explanations that you gave / And while you still had time, you had a chance / But you decided to take all of your sorrys to the grave”

Tame Impala’s next album, “The Slow Rush,” is expected to be released on Feb. 14, 2020.

No Good -- Ally Brooke

The newest track from Ally Brooke, who was a member of Fifth Harmony before the band went on an indefinite hiatus last year, dives into a toxic relationship and the push and pull of wanting to leave, but struggling to actually do so.

With a poppy, upbeat sound, the song appears to be a power anthem about walking away from toxicity at first, but that quickly shows to be wrong.

The song is a back-and-forth, divided between letting go of bad people and following what the heart wants, even when it is toxic and no good.

“I’d kiss you goodbye in the dead of the night if I could / I’d start up the car and ride off in the dark, no, I should / But I see the fireworks the second you call out my name / You put me through hell, but I can’t quit you, for Heaven’s sake”

Other songs to check out:

Upcoming shows: