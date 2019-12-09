Investigators postpone search for missing Southfield woman, Adrienne Quintal, until spring

A search over the weekend in Northern Michigan turned up nothing for Adrienne Quintal, who is missing out of Southfield.

Teams with cadaver dogs searched 100 acres for the missing 47-year-old woman, who was last seen two months ago at her family’s cabin in Honor, Mich.

Quintal went missing after making a disturbing phone call to her friend when she went to the family cabin to prepare it for the season.

Officials are unsure whether Quintal was abducted or if she went missing in the woods.

Investigators aren’t planning to search for her again until the spring due to anticipated bad weather in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benzie County Central Dispatch at 231-882-4487 or the Michigan State Police department at 866-774-2345.