Wildlife rehab center caring for snowy owl found in northern Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A snowy owl found in northern Michigan last week needs to gain some weight before she can be released back into the wild.

The bird was discovered on the side of a road on Drummond Island on Thursday.

A snowy owl was found on Drummond Island on Dec. 5, 2019. (Drummond Island Animal Clinic)

The Drummond Island Animal Clinic said snowy owls move south when Arctic weather is harsh and food supplies are diminished.

The owl, who was malnourished and dehydrated, is now at the Grand Rapids Wildlife Rehab Center, where she has been “eating lots of mice, some duck, and some fish," according to the animal clinic.

Once she gains weight and gets her strength up, she will be released on Drummond Island.

Keep up with the animal clinic on Facebook for updates on the owl.