Police find meth in van after stopping man who stabbed dog, assaulted girlfriend in northern Michigan

BEAR LAKE, Mich. – A northern Michigan man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stabbed a dog and assaulted his girlfriend, Michigan State Police said.

Police said the girlfriend told troopers that she lives with her boyfriend, identified as Jackson Charles Mackey, 39, on Russell Street in Bear Lake. She said he came home on Dec. 14, went to the bedroom and stabbed a dog.

When he came out of the bedroom, she told police she asked him to leave and he assaulted her. She was not injured during the assault, police said.

Police said Mackey took the dog and fled in a van. A trooper saw the van on Pleasanton Highway and pulled Mackey over. The trooper ordered him out of the vehicle and searched it.

Police said the dog was in the front passenger seat with a stab wound on its chest. The dog was treated at the Bay Area Pet Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Troopers said they also found meth in the truck.

Mackey is charged with possession of methamphetamine, domestic violence, operating without security/insurance, unlawful use of registration plate, operating under the influence of drugs and driving with a suspected license.