Flashpoint 12/29/19: A look back at some of the most memorable moments of 2019

DETROIT – This year had heads spinning on even the biggest news junkies.

On Sunday we will look back on the most memorable stories from the nation’s capital, Lansing and Metro Detroit with editorial page editor of The Detroit News, Nolan Finley and Stephen Henderson, host of WDET’s show Detroit Today.

And, do we dare to predict what 2020 might bring? We will wrap up our look ahead by looking to the year ahead in the city of Detroit, a city with a lot of exciting things underway but with still of course so far to go. The head of the Detroit Regional Chamber, Sandy Baruah, will make an appearance on Flashpoint Sunday to talk about that and much more.

One of our guests on Sunday’s episode is a serious pro -- and it is a loss for the Detroit Free Press and for all of us who rely on her reporting that she is retiring from the paper. She is part of a talented foursome that took voluntary retirements rather than having the paper opt for involuntary layoffs. Gray has been covering Michigan politics for two decades at the Detroit Free Press -- fortunately, we’ll have her through the big Michigan primary in March -- and she’s here to take us through what to expect in the mitten in 2020.

Segment One:

Editorial page editor of The Detroit News, Nolan Finley and Stephen Henderson, host of WDET’s show Detroit Today

Segment Two:

Kathy Gray, Detroit Free Press reporter

Segment Three:

Head of the Detroit Regional Chamber, Sandy Baruah