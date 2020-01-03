Detroit man wanted after 7 shot in West Virginia on New Year’s Eve

HUNTINGTON, W.VA. – Police in West Virginia have an arrest warrant for a Detroit man accused in a New Year’s Eve shooting at a hookah bar.

Kymonie Desean Davis, 30, of Detroit, has been charged with seven counts of wanton endangerment and one count of malicious wounding. Police said he also has active warrants for burglary and domestic battery and is wanted for fraud in Illinois with no extradition.

Police said seven people were hurt in the shooting at Kulture Hookah Bar.

Davis should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

The investigation is ongoing.