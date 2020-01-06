3 Target stores in Wayne County broken into overnight
Electronics stolen from three Target stores
DEARBORN, Mich. – Three Target stores were hit by thieves early Monday morning in Metro Detroit.
The break-ins happened in Allen Park, Woodhaven and Dearborn.
Police told Local 4 the thieves smashed the front door and made off with electronics. Authorities are looking for a silver Dodge Durango linked to the crimes.
No arrests have been made.
