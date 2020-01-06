34ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

34ºF

News

3 Target stores in Wayne County broken into overnight

Electronics stolen from three Target stores

Matt Morawski, Executive Producer, Local 4 News Today

Tags: Target, Woodhaven, Dearborn, Allen Park, News, Crime, Wayne County

DEARBORN, Mich. – Three Target stores were hit by thieves early Monday morning in Metro Detroit.

The break-ins happened in Allen Park, Woodhaven and Dearborn.

Police told Local 4 the thieves smashed the front door and made off with electronics. Authorities are looking for a silver Dodge Durango linked to the crimes.

No arrests have been made.

Target
Target

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: