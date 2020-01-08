5 people killed in Ukrainian airliner crash were members of the University of Windsor community

WINDSOR, Ont. – The University of Windsor has confirmed that at least five people who appear on Ukrainian International Airlines’ Flight PS752 passenger list are members of the university’s student and research community.

The plane carrying 176 people crashed on the outskirts of Tehran during a takeoff attempt Wednesday. Everyone on board was killed.

“The entire University of Windsor is heartbroken by this news and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of everyone impacted by this terrible tragedy,” said President Robert Gordon. "At this very difficult time we will support each other as a university family and will provide counselling and additional support services to anyone on campus in need.”

The university is expected to provide more information as it becomes available.