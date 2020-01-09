University of Windsor names 5 people killed in Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

WINDSOR, Ont. – The University of Windsor has named five of its community members who were killed when Ukrainian International Airlines’ Flight PS752 crashed this week in Iran.

Zahra Naghibi and spouse Mohammad Abaspour Ghadi; Samira Bashiri and spouse Hamidreza Setareh Kokab; and Pedram Jadidi were among the 176 people lost in the plane crash, the university announced Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, two U.S. officials said Thursday it was “highly likely” that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile downed the Ukrainian jetliner late Tuesday. Everyone onboard the flight was killed.

The crash came just a few hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack against Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops amid a confrontation with Washington over the U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian Revolutionary Guard general last week. The officials, citing U.S. intelligence, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information, the AP reports.

