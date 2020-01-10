Howell boy cries tears of joy after getting heartwarming response from Michigan Marching Band

HOWELL, Mich. – A video of a 9-year-old boy from Howell crying tears of joy has been viewed more than 100,000 times and it all started with a letter to the University of Michigan marching band.

Henry Boyer has had a passion for music for as long as he can remember.

“When I heard the beat of drums and the piano I just wanted to start playing music,” he said.

Ever since he saw the Michigan Marching Band on television years ago he’s wanted to play music with them.

“I listen to their music almost every day and it just inspired me to send a letter to see if I could join the band,” he said.

Then, on Tuesday, Henry Boyer and his family found a response to his letter waiting on the front porch.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh they wrote him back ... This is a big deal,'” his mother Kimberly Boyer said.

Henry got a poster, a shirt, a hat and a card.

“I look over and he’s sobbing, just holding the card and crying,” Kimberly Boyer said. “It was such a special moment.”

The band invited Henry to a game in the fall and might even let him march where they march.

“We couldn’t be more excited for Henry to begin his musical journey and soon audition for the University of Michigan Marching Band and play the best college fight song ever written! Go Blue,” Michigan Marching Band director John Pasquale said in a statement.

Henry plans to practice hard.

After Henry received his package his little sister, Grace, wrote her own letter to the University of Michigan cheerleaders. She’s hoping to get her own package in a few weeks.