Flashpoint 1/26/20: Criminal justice reform; defending Michigan’s environment

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Flaspoint airs on WDIV-Local 4 at 10 a.m. Sundays.
DETROIT – Why are Michigan jails so crowded when crime is going down?

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack and Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will help answer that question Sunday on Flashpoint.

And when it comes to the environment new chemicals and costly clean-ups have people worried from Sanilac County to Downtown Detroit.

Local 4 Defender Karen Drew and Local 4 consumer investigator Hank Winchester are going to make appearances Sunday to discuss their coverage of environmental issues in Michigan.

Segment One:

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack and Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist.

Segment Two:

Local 4 Defender Karen Drew and Local 4 consumer investigator Hank Winchester.

Segment Three:

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.

