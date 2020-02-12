Is the coronavirus slowing? Number of new cases begins to level off

DETROIT – The novel coronavirus, named COVID-19, continues to worsen across the world with the latest confirmed case count reaching over 45,000 and an increase in deaths to over 1,100. Still, there might be signs of slowing.

While there have been new cases reported everyday, the number of new cases has begun to level off over the last several days. Some believe that’s an indication that the quarantine measures may be working. While skeptics believe the Chinese government is downplaying the numbers.

For passengers on the Diamond Princess, currently under quarantine off the coast of Japan, the situation continues to worsen. Since Tuesday, there have been 40 new cases, bringing the total count to 175. Ten are crew members and at least 24 are American passengers.

The World Health Organization announced that a different cruise ship, the Westerdam, which has been turned away form several ports despite the fact that they have no reported coronavirus cases aboard, is heading for Cambodia where the passengers will be allowed to disembark.

The director general of the World Health Organization has emphasized the need for careful balance between precautions against COVID-19 and fear leading to xenophobia saying “outbreaks can bring out the best and worst in people." The director general also said that “stigmatizing individuals or entire nations does nothing but harm the response.”

Meanwhile in the United States there are no new cases.

“We can and should be prepared for this new virus to gain a foothold in the U.S. The goal of the measures we have taken to date are to slow the introduction and impact of this disease in the United States, but at some point we are likely to see community spread in the U.S. or other countries and this will trigger a change in our response strategy,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the CDC said.

The CDC has evaluated 420 people for COVID-19 in 41 states. Of those, 13 have tested positive, 347 negative, and 60 are still pending.

