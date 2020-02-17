Michigan man stuck in Cambodia amid coronavirus concern

A Michigan man was supposed to be traveling back home to Michigan this weekend, but instead he’s still stuck in Cambodia.

Steve Muth said Monday they started testing fellow travelers in his hotel for the coronavirus.

After being rejected by five countries, passengers onboard the Holland America cruise ship celebrated when they finally docked in Cambodia, but the celebration didn’t last long after an 83-year-old woman allegedly tested positive for the coronavirus sometime after leaving the ship.

Muth said he feels both frustrated and disappointed. He’s still in limbo not knowing when he’s coming home.