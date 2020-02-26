Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 26, 2020
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:
Weather forecast
Snow winds down tonight, but it will still feel like winter until March arrives on Sunday. Then we’ve got a real-deal warmup headed our way. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through midnight tonight for the entire area. After a slow afternoon of flurries and light snow, we’ll see some more intense snow showers this evening. - Ben Bailey
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.