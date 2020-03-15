Osborn High School teacher tests positive for COVID-19, superintendent recommends staff quarantine

DETROIT – The superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District asked staff at Osborne High School to self-quarantine for two weeks after a staff member was confirmed to have coronavirus.

In a message sent to DPSCD staff, Dr. Nikolai Vitti said other staff members indicated they were showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Denise Fair, the Detroit Chief Public Health Officer, said they support the policy of recommending self-quarantining those present at Osborn High School in the last week.

The message sent to staff by Vitti can be read below.

DPSCD Staff,

As I committed to earlier, I promised to inform you of our first confirmed COVID-19 case. We have learned through the city health department that a staff member at Osborn High School has a confirmed case of COVID-19. The individual has been released from the hospital and is ok and is being self-quarantined at home. We will directly inform the faculty and staff at Osborn via email and provide the same communication through robo call and text message to the staff and families. The staff member has decided to protect their identity.

Please be advised that moving forward our protocol regarding confirmed cases will include direct notification to the school or central office department staff via email and a follow up robo/text to the location’s staff and families. We will post all confirmed cases, and locations, on the district’s website at www.detroitk12.org/covid19

This will unfortunately not be our only case. It is likely that other individuals at schools or at the district level have or will develop COVID-19. If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice.

Although we are not in a position to require you to do so, in an abundance of caution, it may be best for those in the Osborn High School learning community to self-quarantine for 14 days. As of tonight, other staff members have indicated they are demonstrating symptoms of COVID-19 from the school.