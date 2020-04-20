Former Flint mayor discusses contentious relationship with former Michigan Gov. Snyder

FLINT, Mich. – The former mayor of Flint is revealing inside information about her often contentious relationship with former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder.

Karen Weaver is speaking out after reports revealed what Snyder may have known about the Flint water crisis and when he knew it.

READ: Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder accused of covering up, lying about Flint water crisis in explosive report

Weaver is also sharing what she said Snyder asked her to do as current Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was being sworn in.

Weaver is no longer in office and neither is Snyder. However, he remains a key figure in an ongoing investigation that is now in the hands of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

“Do I think Rick Snyder should be held accountable for this and go to prison? I think not only Rick Snyder should be held accountable but others should as well,” Weaver said. “We deserve justice in the city of Flint.”

Weaver is choosing to speak after a recent Vice News report was released. In the report, Weaver discusses how Snyder allegedly tried to use her power to influence Congressman Elijah Cummings who was overseeing the Flint hearings.

Weaver said Snyder told her they needed to get past this and asked her to reassure the community that the water was safe to drink -- but the water test results weren’t consist so she told him no.

Weaver said her relationship with Snyder turned sour when he made the move to stop supplying Flint with water. He made a comment she said she will never forget.

“And after he told me to get over it, that was pretty much the end of our relationship,” Weaver said.