Flashpoint 5/3/20: Beaumont Health CEO talks layoffs amid outbreak; Congressmen weigh in on Lansing political battle

DETROIT – What’s trickier? Shutting everything down in a pandemic or opening it back up? This Sunday’s episode will feature a roundtable discussion with members of Congress from Michigan.

With hospitals so critically important, how can there be layoffs and so much financial loss?

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian will speak about the issue with John Fox, the CEO of Beaumont Health.

Members of Congress from Michigan including Democrat Debbie Dingell, Democrat Brenda Lawrence, Republican Paul Mitchell and Republican Tim Walberg.

Beaumont Health CEO, John Fox.

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.