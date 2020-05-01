52ºF

Flashpoint 5/3/20: Beaumont Health CEO talks layoffs amid outbreak; Congressmen weigh in on Lansing political battle

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Testing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. (WDIV)

DETROIT – What’s trickier? Shutting everything down in a pandemic or opening it back up? This Sunday’s episode will feature a roundtable discussion with members of Congress from Michigan.

With hospitals so critically important, how can there be layoffs and so much financial loss?

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian will speak about the issue with John Fox, the CEO of Beaumont Health.

Segment One:

Members of Congress from Michigan including Democrat Debbie Dingell, Democrat Brenda Lawrence, Republican Paul Mitchell and Republican Tim Walberg.

Segment Two:

Beaumont Health CEO, John Fox.

Segment Three:

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.

