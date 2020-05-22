Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 22, 2020
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:
Federal government considering granting Kwame Kilpatrick early release from prison, Local 4 sources say
Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick was convicted on 24 federal felony counts seven years ago. His family has lobbied the Trump administration for a commutation of his 28-year sentence, but after federal prisoners like Paul Manafort have been released due to COVID-19, the family is pushing for a “compassionate release.”
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.