Flashpoint 6/7/20: Minnesota AG Keith Ellison talks about leading prosecution in George Floyd case

DETROIT – Americans have taken to the streets to demand change, but what changes are possible? What would really matter?

And a man suddenly in the very hot spotlight is the attorney general of the State of Minnesota who happens to be a native Detroiter, Keith Ellison. He will make an appearance Sunday on Flashpoint.

Ellison understands the spotlight. When he ran for the US House in Minnesota, he became the first ever Muslim American elected to Congress.

If he thought he was stepping out of the limelight when he left Congress and became Minnesota’s attorney general, it didn’t exactly work out.

He’s back in national focus, now heading the case against the four Minneapolis officers who sparked such national outrage and Ellison is kind enough to talk to his hometown this Sunday from his office in St. Paul, Minnesota.

So what kind of concrete steps can be taken to stop the bleeding of this wound that just doesn’t heal?

Several years ago, President Barack Obama launched an effort to find the actionable steps that needed taking in our criminal justice system. And a senior policy advisor on the White House domestic policy council was Melanca Clark, now in Detroit as the CEO of the Hudson Webber Foundation. She will also make an appearance on Flashpoint Sunday.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Melanca Clark, CEO of the Hudson Webber Foundation.