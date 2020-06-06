Local 4 News at 11 -- June 5, 2020
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:
What the new school year will look like for Detroit public schools
School leaders are giving parents a glimpse into what the new school year will look like for the Detroit Public School Community District.
The new plan for reopening will involve all teachers and students wearing masks. Superintendent Nikolai Vitti recently unveiled his plan for getting students back into classrooms.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.