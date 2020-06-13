Flashpoint 6/14/20: Movement to defund or abolish police departments gains momentum
DETROIT – The calls to abolish, defund or reform police departments are growing louder across the country.
What should be done to make the system more just for everyone? We’ll talk about it with Democratic Rep. Brenda Lawrence.
There will also be a discussion on how racial disparities affect health, wealth and so many other aspects of life here in Metro Detroit.
Segment One:
Democratic Michigan Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Michigan’s 14th Congressional District
Segment Two:
Portia Roberson, CEO, Focus: HOPE and Michael Rafferty, president and CEO of New Detroit
Segment Three:
Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.
