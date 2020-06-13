57ºF

Flashpoint 6/14/20: Movement to defund or abolish police departments gains momentum

FILE - In this June 1, 2020, file photo, a protester, who appears to have a bruise from a rubber bullet, raises his arm shortly before being arrested for violating a curfew n the Hollywood area of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating 56 allegations of misconduct during protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death. Of the 56 investigations, 28 involve alleged uses of force, the LAPD said Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in a statement. Seven officers have been taken out of the field. While most protests have been peaceful, there were violent clashes with police and businesses were vandalized. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
DETROIT – The calls to abolish, defund or reform police departments are growing louder across the country.

What should be done to make the system more just for everyone? We’ll talk about it with Democratic Rep. Brenda Lawrence.

There will also be a discussion on how racial disparities affect health, wealth and so many other aspects of life here in Metro Detroit.

Segment One:

Democratic Michigan Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Michigan’s 14th Congressional District

Segment Two:

Portia Roberson, CEO, Focus: HOPE and Michael Rafferty, president and CEO of New Detroit

Segment Three:

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.

