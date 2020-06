Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Tribute held for Monroe County Animal Control officer who died after multiple-car crash

A tribute for a fallen Monroe County Animal Control Officer was held on Thursday. Darrian Young, 24, was working the morning of June 4 when a drunk driver ran a red light and smashed her vehicle. She was pronounced dead two days later from injuries she sustained during the crash. She was laid to rest on June 13.