Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- July 9, 2020

Gov. Whitmer encourages people to wear masks to slow spread of COVID-19 so children can return to school in the fall

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is alarmed by Michigan’s coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers, saying the new positive cases are about three times what the state had a few weeks ago.

She is redoubling her efforts to get Michiganders to wear masks and slow the spread of the coronavirus. Right now, Whitmer believes everything turns on the state being able to send children back to school in the fall.