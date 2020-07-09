92ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

News

Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- July 9, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 5, Live
Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.
Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Gov. Whitmer encourages people to wear masks to slow spread of COVID-19 so children can return to school in the fall

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is alarmed by Michigan’s coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers, saying the new positive cases are about three times what the state had a few weeks ago.

She is redoubling her efforts to get Michiganders to wear masks and slow the spread of the coronavirus. Right now, Whitmer believes everything turns on the state being able to send children back to school in the fall.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: