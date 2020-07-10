Local 4 News at 4 -- July 10, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Tracking storms in southeast Michigan

Rain and thunder have been rolling through Metro Detroit this afternoon. Local 4 meteorologist Andrew Humphrey will have the latest on what to expect.

Several southeastern Michigan counties are under a flash flood watch starting at 8 p.m. Friday and lasting through early Saturday morning -- Macomb, Wayne, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Lapeer, Huron, Tuscola and Genesee are under the watch.

