Officials report 891 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily increase since May

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 71,197 as of Wednesday, including 6,085 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update represents 891 new confirmed cases and an additional four deaths. Tuesday’s totals were 70,306 confirmed cases and 6,081 total deaths.