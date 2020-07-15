71ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Michigan

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know July 15, 2020

584 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Michigan Coronavirus, Michigan COVID-19, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Michigan, Cases, Deaths, Virus, Pandemic, Detroit, Reopening Michigan, Hospitalizations, Wayne County COVID-19, Detroit COVID-19, Daily COVID-19 Cases, State of Michigan, Michigan Health
Michigan COVID-19 data as of July 14, 2020.
Michigan COVID-19 data as of July 14, 2020.

Watch live today: Gov. Whitmer provides update on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Wednesday on the state’s handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Whitmer will be joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

COVID-19 testing: Where Michigan ranks, positive test rates

Michigan has ramped up testing in recent weeks, but how has that impacted the positive test rate?

In the last two weeks (June 29 - July 12), Michigan has averaged nearly 20,000 diagnostic COVID-19 tests per day, up from around 15,000 in the previous period (June 14 - June 28).

In the last two weeks, the average positive test rate was 3.1 percent. Between June 14 - June 28, the positive test rate was 2.4 percent.

Read more here.

Whitmer extends Michigan state of emergency until Aug. 11

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the Michigan state of emergency until Aug. 11 as coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rise across the state.

Every region in Michigan has seen an uptick in new COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks, Whitmer said.

The state of emergency was previously scheduled to expire July 16, but it has been extended nearly four weeks to Aug. 11.

“COVID-19 has now killed more than 6,000 people in Michigan,” Whitmer said. “That’s more than 6,000 of our parents, grandparents, friends and neighbors, and the rising numbers we’ve seen over the past few weeks prove that this virus is still a very real threat in our state.”

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 70,306; Death toll now at 6,081

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 70,306 as of Tuesday, including 6,081 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents an increase of 584 confirmed cases and six additional deaths. Monday’s totals were 69,722 confirmed cases and 6,075 total deaths.

New cases have increased slightly in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased slightly in the last week, with an average of more than 20,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly since last week.

Michigan has reported 53,867 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 9,700 as of Monday. Michigan’s 7-day average for new cases increased from 373 to 494 last week.

Michigan’s new mask rules in effect

New rules about masks took effect in Michigan at 12 a.m. Monday.

Executive Order 2020-147 reiterates that individuals are required to wear a face covering whenever they are in an indoor public space. It also requires the use of face coverings in crowded outdoor spaces, where you cannot maintain proper social distancing.

Businesses are expected to deny service to those that refuse.

Macomb County Sheriff will enforce Michigan mask requirement, won’t write tickets

Monday in Michigan marked the first day that Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s new face mask requirement went into effect -- making it a misdemeanor to refuse wearing one in enclosed public spaces.

Violators can face a $500 fine for refusing to comply with the new requirement.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham is on board with the requirement, urging people to wear face masks and businesses to require them. Like many departments across the state, Macomb deputies will respond when they receive a complaint and will encourage compliance.

But they won’t be writing any tickets.

“We haven’t written a citation and I don’t think we will,” Wickersham said.

Coronavirus news:

New Michigan COVID-19 cases per day since July 1:

  • July 1 -- 262 new cases
  • July 2 -- 543 new cases
  • July 3 -- 460 new cases
  • July 4 -- 398 new cases
  • July 5 -- 343 new cases
  • July 6 -- 295 new cases
  • July 7 -- 456 new cases
  • July 8 -- 610 new cases
  • July 9 -- 446 new cases
  • July 10 -- 612 new cases
  • July 11 -- 653 new cases
  • July 12 -- 390 new cases
  • July 13 -- 384 new cases
  • July 14 -- 584 new cases

Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: