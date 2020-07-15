Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know July 15, 2020

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Wednesday on the state’s handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Whitmer will be joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

The briefing is scheduled to begin around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Michigan has ramped up testing in recent weeks, but how has that impacted the positive test rate?

In the last two weeks (June 29 - July 12), Michigan has averaged nearly 20,000 diagnostic COVID-19 tests per day, up from around 15,000 in the previous period (June 14 - June 28).

In the last two weeks, the average positive test rate was 3.1 percent. Between June 14 - June 28, the positive test rate was 2.4 percent.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the Michigan state of emergency until Aug. 11 as coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rise across the state.

Every region in Michigan has seen an uptick in new COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks, Whitmer said.

The state of emergency was previously scheduled to expire July 16, but it has been extended nearly four weeks to Aug. 11.

“COVID-19 has now killed more than 6,000 people in Michigan,” Whitmer said. “That’s more than 6,000 of our parents, grandparents, friends and neighbors, and the rising numbers we’ve seen over the past few weeks prove that this virus is still a very real threat in our state.”

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 70,306 as of Tuesday, including 6,081 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents an increase of 584 confirmed cases and six additional deaths. Monday’s totals were 69,722 confirmed cases and 6,075 total deaths.

New cases have increased slightly in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased slightly in the last week, with an average of more than 20,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly since last week.

Michigan has reported 53,867 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 9,700 as of Monday. Michigan’s 7-day average for new cases increased from 373 to 494 last week.

New rules about masks took effect in Michigan at 12 a.m. Monday.

Executive Order 2020-147 reiterates that individuals are required to wear a face covering whenever they are in an indoor public space. It also requires the use of face coverings in crowded outdoor spaces, where you cannot maintain proper social distancing.

Businesses are expected to deny service to those that refuse.

Monday in Michigan marked the first day that Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s new face mask requirement went into effect -- making it a misdemeanor to refuse wearing one in enclosed public spaces.

Violators can face a $500 fine for refusing to comply with the new requirement.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham is on board with the requirement, urging people to wear face masks and businesses to require them. Like many departments across the state, Macomb deputies will respond when they receive a complaint and will encourage compliance.

But they won’t be writing any tickets.

“We haven’t written a citation and I don’t think we will,” Wickersham said.

New Michigan COVID-19 cases per day since July 1:

July 1 -- 262 new cases

July 2 -- 543 new cases

July 3 -- 460 new cases

July 4 -- 398 new cases

July 5 -- 343 new cases

July 6 -- 295 new cases

July 7 -- 456 new cases

July 8 -- 610 new cases

July 9 -- 446 new cases

July 10 -- 612 new cases

July 11 -- 653 new cases

July 12 -- 390 new cases

July 13 -- 384 new cases

July 14 -- 584 new cases

