74ºF

News

Flashpoint 9/6/20: US attorney Matthew Schneider weighs in on pressing issues facing region

Watch Flashpoint every Sunday at 10 a.m. on Local 4 News

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Flashpoint, Devin Scillian, Local 4 News, Metro Detroit, News, Michigan, Statewide response, Politics, Michigan Politics, Elections, Decision 2020
FILE - In this March 5, 2020 file photo, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Matthew Schneider announces charges against Gary Jones, former president of the International United Auto Workers Union in Detroit. Rory Gamble, the head of the United Auto Workers will meet this month with Schneider in Detroit to discuss potential changes for the union following a wide-ranging corruption probe. Schneider has floated the idea of the government taking control of the union and has pushed for letting each member vote on its leadership. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP, File)
FILE - In this March 5, 2020 file photo, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Matthew Schneider announces charges against Gary Jones, former president of the International United Auto Workers Union in Detroit. Rory Gamble, the head of the United Auto Workers will meet this month with Schneider in Detroit to discuss potential changes for the union following a wide-ranging corruption probe. Schneider has floated the idea of the government taking control of the union and has pushed for letting each member vote on its leadership. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP, File)

DETROIT – From Operation Legend to corruption surrounding the United Auto Workers to coronavirus aid fraud, US Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, Matthew Schneider, has worked on many high profile cases.

On Sunday, he will make an appearance on Flashpoint to discuss some of the latest issues making headlines.

The first week back-to-school is in the books for many students. Will this academic year be graded on a curve?

There will also be a discussion on how the pandemic has impacted development in Detroit.

Segment One

US Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, Matthew Schneider.

Segment Two

National NBC reporter, Erin Einhorn.

Segment Three

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: