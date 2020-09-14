Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 14, 2020

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:
12-year-old boy killed in Oak Park shooting
A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot on Monday at around 12:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Saratoga in Oak Park. According to investigators there was gunplay involving juveniles at the home which led up to the shooting.
Crowded high school halls as coronavirus cases in Michigan climb
Local 4 reporter Paula Tutman has a look at concerning crowded high school hallways that are garnering attention as coronavirus cases continue climbing in Michigan.