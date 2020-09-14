Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 14, 2020

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot on Monday at around 12:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Saratoga in Oak Park. According to investigators there was gunplay involving juveniles at the home which led up to the shooting.

Local 4 reporter Paula Tutman has a look at concerning crowded high school hallways that are garnering attention as coronavirus cases continue climbing in Michigan.