Video of crowded hallways inside Macomb County based school district creates concern

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Monday was the first day of the fall semester for L’Anse Creuse Public Schools and students are sharing video of what things look like inside.

One video showed a tight squeeze in some of the hallways as students showed up for a half day.

There was controversy about the district moving forward with in person instruction this fall as coronavirus cases continue climbing in Michigan.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 112,612 as of Monday, including 6,601 deaths, state officials report.

Local 4 spoke with stakeholders about the packed hallways. You can watch the interviews in the video above.