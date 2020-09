OAK PARK, Mich. – A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot on Monday at around 12:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Saratoga in Oak Park.

According to investigators there was gunplay involving juveniles at the home which led up to the shooting.

Investigators are still interviewing witnesses and residents of the home to determine exactly what happened.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name.

Stay with Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit as this story continues to develop.

CRIME HEADLINES