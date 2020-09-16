Grand Valley State University students ordered to ‘stay in place’ after COVID-19 outbreak

Students at Grand Valley State University in Allendale Township have been ordered to “stay in place” for 14 days following more than 600 COVID-19 cases.

More info here from GVSU:

Today, the Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH), in cooperation with the university, will issue a ‘Staying in Place’ order impacting GVSU students living and studying in Allendale Township. It is important to note, students are expected to attend in-person classes on their schedules, campus operations will continue, and offices will be open. The order directs students in Allendale Township to remain in their on-campus or off-campus housing except to attend class, utilize food services, obtain groceries or medicine and medical care, for worship and religious practices, intercollegiate medically supervised athletic practices, or for employment.

The order, which you can read here, takes effect Sept. 17 and lasts 14 days. Since opening, there have been more than 600 cases of COVID-19 confirmed among students, according to the Ottawa County Health Department.

Ottawa County says COVID-19 cases among 18-24-year-olds have not resulted in increased hospitalizations or deaths rates, but notes the population widely interacts with other demographics who have a higher risk for severe illness.

Grand Valley State University is just the latest college campus to get hit with a COVID-19 outbreak. College campuses are the U.S. are dealing with managing outbreaks as students return for the fall semester.

