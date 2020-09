Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run of I-94 construction worker turns himself in, police say

A driver suspected of killing a construction worker earlier this week in a hit-and-run crash on I-94 has turned himself in, according to police.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Nine Mile Road in St. Clair Shores, officials said.