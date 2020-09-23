Driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run of I-94 construction worker turns himself in, police say

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A driver suspected of killing a construction worker earlier this week in a hit-and-run crash on I-94 has turned himself in, according to police.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Nine Mile Road in St. Clair Shores, officials said.

Zach Morisette, 26, was part of a Macomb County Department of Roads crew putting down a patch to fix a broken manhole cover. He was struck by a vehicle and killed, authorities said.

Police said the driver did not stop at the scene. His vehicle was found Wednesday morning, and state police urged him to come forward.

“The vehicle has been seized and we are processing it for evidence," MSP officials said in a statement. “We have developed leads into the identity of the driver and again would hope that that person would turn themselves in."

That man turned himself in to the St. Clair Shores Police Department just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.