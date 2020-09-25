Flashpoint 9/27/20: Candidates in race for Michigan’s 8th Congressional District to debate live

DETROIT – From health care, racial justice to trade policies voters in Michigan’s 8th Congressional District have a lot to consider in one of the state’s most competitive races.

On Sunday morning candidates in the race, Democrat and incumbent Elissa Slotkin and Republican Paul Junge will debate each other live on Flashpoint.

The show starts at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27.

Segment One

Candidates in the race for Michigan’s 8th Congressional District, Democrat and incumbent Elissa Slotkin and Republican Paul Junge.

Segment Two

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.

RELATED HEADLINES