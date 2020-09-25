78ºF

Flashpoint 9/27/20: Candidates in race for Michigan’s 8th Congressional District to debate live

Watch Flashpoint every Sunday at 10 a.m. on Local 4 News

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., questions witnesses during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on 'worldwide threats to the homeland', Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 on Capitol Hill Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP)
DETROIT – From health care, racial justice to trade policies voters in Michigan’s 8th Congressional District have a lot to consider in one of the state’s most competitive races.

On Sunday morning candidates in the race, Democrat and incumbent Elissa Slotkin and Republican Paul Junge will debate each other live on Flashpoint.

The show starts at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27.

Segment One

Candidates in the race for Michigan’s 8th Congressional District, Democrat and incumbent Elissa Slotkin and Republican Paul Junge.

Segment Two

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.

