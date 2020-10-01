58ºF

News

Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 1, 2020

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at Noon, Live

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon:

Police investigate possible double murder at Warren home

Police in Warren are investigating a double-homicide near the intersection of Otis Avenue and Dequindre Road, just north of Kennedy Park.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: