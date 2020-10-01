Police investigate possible double murder at Warren home

WARREN, Mich. – Police are investigating a possible double murder inside a Warren home, Local 4 has learned.

The incident was reported before 11 a.m. Thursday in the area of Dequindre Road and Otis Avenue, police said.

Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what happened at the scene. There are multiple detectives involved.

Local 4 Defender was at the emotional scene, which stretched along the entire block of Otis Avenue.

Warren police officers responding to a scene at Dequindre Road and Otis Avenue on Oct. 1, 2020. (WDIV)

Police received a call from a neighboring department, possibly the Detroit Police Department, to go to a home.

When Warren officers arrived, they discovered what appeared to be a double homicide. The suspect is still on the loose, according to authorities.

Family members flocked to the scene. They’re waiting for official word from investigators.

Authorities are waiting for a search warrant to go inside the home. They’re canvassing for witnesses or security footage that could give them a lead on a suspect.

Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer was also at the scene. He is expected to provide an update later in the day.