Family, friends revive push to catch shooter who killed mother of 7 in Detroit

DETROIT – Francesca Marks was a mother of seven who was killed in 2019 while shielding her children from gunfire at a Detroit park.

Marks was with her family at Rouge Park when she was caught in the crossfire during an argument over a basketball game she had nothing to do with.

Friends and family members gathered Saturday at the basketball court where she was killed.

“Just being out here, just seeing where she took her last breath at,” said her husband, Kevin Lowery. “It’s tearing me up.”

You can hear the pain in Lowery’s voice as he returns back to the very spot his wife and mother of his seven children was shot and killed Aug. 3, 2019.

Lowery said she was shot and killed in front of him and their children.

“I’m raising all seven on my own,” Lowery said.

Loved ones gathered to honor Marks as a part of a renewed push to find the killer.

“My daughter-in-law Francesca was killed out here at the basketball court,” said Karen Lowery. “We’re still healing. It’s a long process, but we’re healing. We’re praying everyday.”

The family is hoping the violence in Detroit will stop.

“We have to find some common ground," Karen Lowery said. "We have to, because we’re just losing them too young and too many and too soon,”

Anyone with information about the Francesca Marks’ death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

