Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Nov. 23, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Michigan Board of State Canvassers meeting continues -- Here’s where things stand

The state of Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers is scheduled to vote on certifying the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election results on Monday.

With all 83 counties having already voted to certify their results, the Board of State Canvassers is scheduled to meet to canvass the November general election at 1 p.m. Monday. The board is expected to vote on certifying the results during this meeting. The virtual meeting is open to the public.