Local 4 News at 5 -- Nov. 23, 2020

Michigan Board of State Canvassers certifies General Election results

Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers has voted to certify the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election results. The vote was 3-1 with one lone Republican board member abstaining during an hourslong meeting on Monday.

With all 83 counties having already voted to certify their results, the Board of State Canvassers had what was called a “ministerial” duty to certify the results at the state level. In fact, state law requires the Board of Canvassers to do such within 40 days after the election.