15 more shop local gift ideas to support Metro Detroit businesses

It’s been a tough year for local businesses, so let’s rally together to #SupportLocal this holiday season. We’re collecting a list of unique gift ideas for sale from your favorite local shops and businesses. Below is our second batch of ideas shared by readers like you. Check out the list and then add your own ideas using the form below, and sign up for our “Shop Local” email catalog from Vote 4 the Best.

FOR STRESS RELEASE 💆

• Help someone get their 2020 rage out at the Destruction Depot in Whitmore Lake. Book a “stress relief” appointment for someone to smash their way through a room with a variety of hammers, crowbars and golf clubs. You can even bring your own stuff to destroy. Safety gear provided and required. Rooms are cleaned and sanitized between appointments. $20/person, plus $10-$30 for breakables. Shared by Rachel C.

• A handmade anti-anxiety gemstone bracelet and selenite stick from Kitty Deluxe in St. Clair Shores. Fits most wrists. $20. Shared by Susan H.

FOR HISTORY LOVERS

• Get your history lover a membership to HistoricDetroit.org. Sign up through Patreon get a free Detroit themed gift with a recurring monthly donation. Shared by Elizabeth M.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS 🎧

• Free someone’s inner rock star with bass lessons from Dearborn School of Music. They actually offer lessons across many instruments, including piano, strings, drums, woodwinds, voice, and accordion. Adult and kid lessons, or even a parent-and-child combo. Shared by David P.

FOR WINE LOVERS 🍷

• Buy custom-labeled bottle of wine from Filipo Marc Winery in Clinton Township. Select from any of their wines. Custom labels are $4 for standard design and a bit more for photos. Shared by Gerard G.

FOR COFFEE LOVERS ☕️

• Buy a bag of beans from Plymouth Coffee Bean Company, Michigan’s oldest indpendent coffee shop. Their site says online shopping is coming soon. Shared by Mick H.

FOR FOODIES 🍞

• Spices from Detroit-based Chef Max Hardy, a Bahamian-American and owner of Coop Detroit. He created the spice line to add new flavors to everyday meals. You can also check out his new cutting boards. Shared by Kiana M.

FOR STYLE LOVERS 👜

• A men’s “Style Box” from Dearborn-based Manno Clothing & Tailoring. Each box contains a matching collection of items including ties, pocket squares, tie clips, socks, gloves and belts. $189. 🌎 Shared by Anthony M.

• The 14-karat white gold slide pendant with oval tanzanite and diamonds from Grenier’s Jewelry in Fraser will turn some heads this holiday season. $650. Shared by Jessica M.

• Dress up mask-wearing -- and get some help never forgetting one -- with a handmade mask chain necklace from local artist Neela Podolsky. Available through her Instagram, @maskchainsbyneela.

FOR ART LOVERS 🖌

• Order a custom watercolor from Jennifer Baghdoian, the Royal Oak artist selected by Melania Trump to illustrate the 2019 “Christmas at the White House” book. Custom paintings range from $95-$130.

• A Doles Orchard Boxed Photo Album from Cicare gift shop in St. Clair Shores. The Tree of Life photo album holds 80 photos. Fill with family photos and you have a perfect gift for capturing precious moments. $119.99.

FOR KID AT HEART 🚂

• Magic tricks and lessons from Sterlini Magic in Colon. For beginners, try the Super Floating Match or the Spiked Coins. More advanced practitioners can select from fire magic and illusions. Prices start around $3 and can reach thousands for elaborate wizardry.

• Plan a night out for after the pandemic with a gift card to Rev’d Up Fun in Woodhaven. Axe throwing, laser tag, games and plenty more for a family outing. Closed now due to COVID-19. Shared by Sandy J.

• Decades Candy Boxes with popular candy from the 1960s, 70s, 80s, etc) from Pops Sweets and Treats in Mount Clemens. Shared by Michelle A.

