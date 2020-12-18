33ºF

News

Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Dec. 18, 2020

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 5, Live
Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.
Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Here’s everything that’s reopening under Michigan’s revised COVID-19 order

Michigan updated its COVID-19 restrictions Friday, reopening certain parts of the state as metrics across the state improve.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: