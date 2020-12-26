23ºF

Flashpoint 12/27/20: Roundtable discussion with journalists on restoring trust in the media

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian
DETROIT – Sunday’s episode of Flashpoint will feature a roundtable discussion with journalists about restoring trust in the media.

There will also be a discussion with Ford Motor Company’s chief futurist on how 2020 will shape the years to come.

